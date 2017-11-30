Deeside face trip into the unknown

Deeside Rugby are back in action on Saturday away to Aberdeen University Medics in BT Caledonia League Division 2 North (2pm).

Deeside head coach Bruce Strachan admitted this week that though they may be near neighbours, he knew little about this weekend’s opponents.

“It has been a few seasons since we were in the same league as the Medics and with their annual turnover of players moving on and coming in, we simply do not know that much about them,” he said.

“Their results and ours are following a very similar path which would suggest this has the potential to be a close game. We will have to improve our individual skills and team performance to get some points out of this game.”

Deeside are lying 11th in the 12-team division, while Medics are eighth on 15 points.

Strachan added: “Hopefully there will be a break in the weather and the wind will come up from the south before Friday. It would seem that both teams like a quick and wide game and dry conditions would really help achieve that as these past few weeks have been a great advertisement for summer rugby.”

Deeside have been inactive since November 11 because of the Autumn Tests.