Deeside frozen out but Burns Supper a big hit

Deeside Rugby’s home game against Highland 2XV in Caledonia Division 2 North last Saturday was, as expected, postponed because of a frozen pitch.

All outside training was also cancelled for micro, mini and other age groups on Saturday.

“The pitches were rock solid all of last week but are hopefully starting to thaw out now as this warmer weather comes through,” said head coach Bruce Strachan.

“The lads are members of local gyms so we asked them to meet up and do a strength and conditioning set and not to go to the pub to watch Glasgow v Exeter in the European Cup!

“The pitches at Deeside have a wonderful drainage system so as long as the cold stays away then we will be good to play Aberdeen Grammar 2XV at Woodend on Saturday.

“Grammar 2s will have a mixture of experience and fresh young talented players who always challenge over the whole 80 minutes.

“We just need to get some consistency in the squad so we can start to improve across all the positions and on the game plan.”

The club Burns Supper at the Learney Hall in Torphins on Friday night was a great success, raising some money for the club and for the U15s tour to France in the summer.

There was lots of participation from the younger members in piping in the haggis and addressing it, and then providing music for a quick ceilidh dance.

And there were some slightly alternative rugby versions of the Selkirk Grace by Ian Finlayson, the Immortal Memory from Bruce Strachan, the Toast to the Lassies from Andy Ronald and the reply from Sarah Stalker.