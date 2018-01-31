Deeside pay the penalty in tight encounter

Deeside suffered an agonising, narrow home defeat to Aberdeen Grammar 2XV in Caledonia North Division 2 last Saturday,

“One penalty kick for three points was the difference between the two teams at the end of a very physical and fast paced 80 minutes of rugby,” said Deeside Rugby head coach Bruce Strachan.

“Despite us going into the lead twice during the game, Grammar just pipped us to the post so a big well done to both teams for attacking at every opportunity.

“Callum Hay, Iain Hay-Higgins, Chris Ballantyne and Nick Broare all scored tries but with a gale blowing through we could only convert on one occasion.

“Considering the conditions it was a very entertaining game with some really good rugby from both sides.

“There were opportunities for both sides to get a good lead but both defences were strong to the end.”

Deeside U16s had a very convincing 26-8 Caledonian Cup second round win against Madras College in St Andrews last Sunday and are now into the quarter-finals.

In the same competition, the U15s came off second best at home against a Howe of Fife team who select their team from a multitude of clubs and schools in Fife, so the Deeside boys now go into the Caledonian Shield.

On the first XV, Strachan added: “We have a few Saturdays to ourselves until we face Shetland at home on February 17 which we might spend training and fine-tuning our skills or in a local licensed establishment watching the Six Nations… tight call, it could go either way!”