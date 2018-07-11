Deeside RFC granted permission for new Woodend development

Deeside Rugby Club have been granted permission for a new clubhouse to replace current facilities at their Woodend pitches.

The development will be a two phase project – one to extend what the club already have in place and another to replace what is currently there.

The first phase will give the club another two changing rooms, catering facilities, toilets and a multi-use space.

Club president Ian Finlayson commented: “The planning application for the pavilion development has now been granted and we now can move the project forward.

“This is a very exciting next phase of the club’s development but of course will only happen when we get all the funding in place.

“We now have a major fundraising exercise ahead to get the funds in place to enable the build.

“This is important for us as we will be able to host more than one team at a time and create better utilisation of our facilities.

“It is a hugely exciting project that will benefit the club and I hope the wider community.”

While the club continues to raise funds off the field for their new facility, the players are back a pre-season training to prepare for the new Caledonia 2 North season.

With Bruce Strachan stepping down from his role as 1st XV head coach to take over the club’s Under 15s side, Ray Hall will take over his duties with the senior squad.

Ahead of their pre-season training a number of players have been keeping fit with Tartan Touch, which has been running at the club for the past ten weeks.

Tartan Touch is a Scottish Rugby sponsored event as a non-contact fitness event for all ages.

Wednesday saw the last event of the summer at the club which has regularly drawn numbers of over 100 to take part.

Ahead of the new season, the club remains open to players of all age and experience interested in joining or taking up the sport.

For more information on Deeside RFC as well as training schedules and fixtures visit their website at www.pitchero.com/clubs/deesiderfc.