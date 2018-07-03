Dylan’s delight at winning another British championship

Banchory boy Dylan Curry won his second British title of the season at the Senior Schools’ International Table Tennis Championships in Worcester recently.

Dylan competed in the U16 team and individual event.

In the team event Dylan and Scotland team-mate Danny Bajwa made it to the final before losing to England A 3-2 in a very tight match, so claiming silver.

In the singles event on the Sunday, Dylan powered his way to the final, dropping only one set on the way. He dominated the gold medal match against England’s Joe Cope and won 3-0 to become British champion. Dylan previously won gold at the Home Countries in Guernsey.

He is now training for the European Championships in Romania later this month.