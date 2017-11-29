Dylan strikes gold in U18 Home Countries event

Banchory Academy S4 pupil Dylan Curry was crowned the 2017 U18 British champion at the Home Countries International table tennis tournament held in Guernsey earlier this month.

The event consisted of a team and individual competition. The two-person team event was a round robin with Scotland playing England, Wales, Ireland, Jersey, Isle of Man and Guernsey in men’s, women’s, junior and cadet boys and girls classes.

Dylan played in the U18 team event, where along with his partner they won all their games until they came up against the top seeded team from England.

It was a close game with Dylan beating the two top English players, Joe Cope and Sam Chesterman, but the Scots lost 3-2, to finish in second place, with the huge consolation of the silver medal.

Another Banchory Academy pupil, Rafal Wilowski (S3), represented Scotland in the U15 category.

Rafal’s team beat a number of teams including Guernsey, Isle of Man and had a strong win against Wales.

In the individual event Dylan showed focus and determination, winning all his games in straight sets, until he reached the final, where he played his Scottish team-mate Calum Morrison.

The game was closer but Dylan came out on top to win 3-1, take the gold and become British champion.