Five-resort Scottish season pass looks just the ticket

Ski-Scotland have announced that skiers and boarders can still buy season tickets for all five mountain resorts in the country.

CairnGorm Mountain, The Lecht, Glenshee, Glencoe Mountain and Nevis Range are all covered, and the tickets also include benefits at Scotland’s sixth real-snow area in Glasgow.

The all-areas season tickets are much sought after, with a limited number being made available each year. Season ticket holders can decide not only which resort to visit and so follow the best snow and weather, they can also by-pass ticket office queues and be first on the pistes – assuming they arrive early enough, that is.

The season tickets make ideal Christmas presents for skiers and snowboarders and are valid all season long at every resort.

Ticket holders also get free slope time and great discounts at Snow Factor, the indoor real-snow ski and board centre, as well as free access to all of Iceland’s ski areas.

“At this time of year many of our skiers and boarders play a risky waiting game,” said Andy Meldrum, new chair of Ski-Scotland. “They want to wait to see what the weather might have in store for us before deciding to buy a season ticket.

“With just a limited number available, once they’re all sold, that’s it until next winter.

“However, already all the snowsports areas have had some snow, albeit not yet sufficient to operate.

“Also, three of our resorts will this winter operate snow factories to provide snow on some pistes, so this season, for the first time, Scotland can offer guaranteed snow!”

Ski-Scotland is also offering one lucky skier or snowboarder the chance to win an all-areas season ticket by taking part in a competition on their Facebook page. Entrants are asked to post information about their best day on the Scottish mountain pistes, using the hashtag #BestScottishSnowDay. The winner will be drawn at random on Friday December 8.

“After the prize is drawn we expect the remaining tickets to disappear like snow off a dyke,” continued Andy, “so our best advice is not to wait. Snap up your ticket now through the official website and if you happen to be our winner, I’m sure we can arrange a refund.

“And don’t forget, they make brilliant Christmas presents.”

The all areas season tickets are available until Friday December 22, or until they are sold out, through www.ski-scotland.com/seasonticket