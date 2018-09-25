getting stuck into beast of knockburn

The Prime Four Beast Race at Knockburn Loch on Saturday has been declared the most successful Prime Four Beast Race yet by organisers.

Around 2500 participants took on Scotland’s home-grown obstacle course race over the newly-adapted course at its stunning location in rural Aberdeenshire.

Race winner Calum Martin

Back once again were the challenges participants love to hate including Face Full – get a faceful of icy loch water delivered by two powerful water cannons; Mud Sucker – mud to suck the shoes off your feet; and Beast Bog – hold on tight to the rope and drag your whole body through mud soup.

Squirrel Scramble – scramble over huge cargo nets strung horizontally from the trees – and Greasy Weasle – squeeze yourself head first down pipes to meet a faceful of icy loch water – were among the other delights the participants had to look forward to.

For 2018, the course route was altered, making it trickier than ever.

Women ruled the roost, making up the majority of participants, with the youngest aged just 16 and the eldest at 64 years old.

The Prime Four Beast Race also went international, with participants from the Netherlands and Romania.

Prime Four Beast Race’s official charity partner is Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS), who are looking to match last year’s donations of £53,000, but the final figure won’t be published until all donations have been counted.

Prime Four, an international business park based on the outskirts of Aberdeen, is the event’s title sponsor.

As part of Prime Four’s sponsorship, colleagues at any of the companies who are located at the Kingswells site have benefited from a range of free activities including 3,000 hours of training across 600 classes including boot camp, circuits, yoga, metafit, a JogScotland running group, and the Prime Four Bleep Test.

This all fits within Prime Four’s principal objective which is to “bring life to work”.

Jono Buckland, director at organisers FireTrail Events, said: “What a fantastic event we had! We were a bit concerned when Storm Ali hit on Wednesday but the sun was shining for most of the day and everyone was in great spirits.

“I can’t wait to start planning for 2019, maybe the current course needs making ever more difficult.”

Fife Hyland, communications director at Drum Property Group, developers of Prime Four, added: “The Prime Four Beast Races have been excellent this year. We’re proud to be sponsoring such a fantastic event – one which keeps growing and growing.

“It was pretty cold today so a huge well done to everyone.”

There was also a Loch Ness Beast Race on September 1.