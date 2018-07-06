Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags 50 not out

Ladies clay shooting club Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags celebrated their 50th event last month at a new venue for them, Douneside House Hotel in Tarland.

Mhairi Morriss, owner of JOMM Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, said: “Glad Rags had its first event in November 2016 at Raemoir House.

“Back then I had no idea how Glad Rags and Cartridge bags would be the outstanding success it is today.”

Unlike other shooting clubs they do not hold their events at traditional shooting grounds but at exquisite locations.

The portfolio of where the ladies have shot is impressive: Raemoir House, Gordon Castle, Kincardine Castle, Cluny Castle, Saplinbrae House Hotel and Candacraig House to name a few.

Mhairi went on: “First and foremost ladies learn how to shoot properly and safely. But a Glad Rags day out is so much more, it’s the whole experience of the venue, the social side of seeing old friends again, making new friends and ever lasting memories are made.

“The venue can be the star of the show, we are so lucky to be surrounded by so many magnificent locations.”

Marcel Wassen, Douneside House’s general manager, welcomed the ladies after their shooting lesson and gave them a brief talk outlining Douneside’s fascinating history. The house is owned and run by the MacRobert Trust in memory of Lady MacRobert. The MacRobert family were well known locally as significant philanthropists, which is why, following her sons’ deaths, Lady MacRobert decided to set up a charitable trust in their honour.

More than 350 individual ladies have shot with Glad Rags and with a full autumn series of events and its fourth birthday celebration shoot to look forward to, the club is going from strength to strength.

For more information go to www.jommevevents.com or call Mhairi on 07841 393155.