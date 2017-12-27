hollie’s Six nations christmas present

Banchory’s Hollie Davidson will make her Six Nations refereeing debut next year following strong performances in both sevens and 15s.

World Rugby have announced the match officials for the women’s Six Nations 2018, which kicks off on February 2, and Hollie will referee France v Italy in Bastia, Corsica on Saturday, February 24 (9pm).

Hollie, 25, the Scottish Rugby Union’s first professional female referee, only took charge of her first international this year on the World Rugby HSBC Sevens circuit and the governing body has now deemed her ready.

The former Scotland Women Under-20s player tweeted: “Another challenge I’m super excited about.”

World Rugby referee of the year and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 final referee Joy Neville will take charge of two matches, Scotland v England at Scotstoun on February 23, and France v England.

Irishman Sean Gallagher is in charge of Wales v Scotland on Friday, February 2, while Graham Cooper of Australia referees Scotland v France at Scotstoun on February 10.

England’s Ian Tempest is the man in the middle for Ireland v Scotland on March 11 and Scotland’s final fixture away to Italy on March 18 will be refereed by Sara Cox of England. The selections were made after a comprehensive review of refereeing performances by the World Rugby match officials selection committee at its recent meeting in South Africa.

World Rugby high performance 15s match official manager Alain Rolland said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 saw excellent standards of match officiating by well-prepared match officials.

“We now bounce into the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup cycle with a Six Nations selection that features a strong blend of world class international experience and the best emerging talent.”