Iain is riding high after UK selection

Iain Loder of Alford has been selected to represent the UK next June as part of the American Quarter Horse Association team heading for the AQHA Youth World Cup, which will be held in Texas.

Iain, 15, was the Western Equestrian Society’s overall youth high point champion in the UK and the youth champion at their National Show in 2016 and 2107.

He has also competed in AQHA classes in the UK and won his first AQHA UK Championship buckle in ranch riding earlier this year.

The AQHA Youth World Cup is held every two years. In 2016 the UK team came home from Australia with several gold medals and sixth place overall in the world, the best placing a UK team had ever had, so this next team have a lot of hard work ahead of them in the run up to this truly international event. Eighteen countries are now registered to take part next year.

The team cover the length and breadth of the country from Devon to Aberdeenshire and North Wales to Sussex.

A total of seven youth riders will attend the event, with five competing, one as team reserve and another as a leadership place/team support.

The host country will provide horses for each team and they have five days in which to get to know their horses and work out which to use in a number of western and English disciplines. These include horsemanship, reining, cutting, ranch riding, showmanship, hunter under saddle, hunt seat equitation and trail.