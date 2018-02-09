Illuminator Race 2018

Scotland’s toughest night trail race, the Illuminator, is open for entries.

The 2018 event takes place on October 27.

Entrants can run or walk 15 dark miles in Glen Tanar over rugged hill and forest trails with just the glow of their head torch to lead the way and see the Scots pine forest in a spectacular new light.

The views won’t be the only reward on offer. With pit-stop goodies, a tasty post-race treat and finishers’ mug and medal, the Illuminator 2018 is set to be the best yet.

Go to www.illuminator run.co.uk for all the information.