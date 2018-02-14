Impressive Nicole jumps to it in Classic Qualifier

Nicole Lockhead Anderson from Banchory claimed victory in the Charles Britton Equestrian Construction Winter JA Classic Qualifiers in Ayrshire on Sunday.

On board mum Claire Anderson’s nine-year-old bay gelding Gangnam Style II, Nicole was in unstoppable form at Morris Equestrian Centre in Fenwick, storming through all three rounds with speed and precision.

Four made it through to the first jump-off, but the final round saw just two combinations contesting the top spot and fifteen-year-old Nicole did not disappoint as she and Gangnam Style II galloped home to victory in the fastest time.

Fifteen-year-old Charley Hamilton from Milltimber, Aberdeen took the top spot in Saturday’s qualifier at Morris Equestrian Centre on board Sarah Hamilton’s Novella II.

The 11-year-old bay mare jumped with consistency, delivering a hat-trick of clears.

Eight went through to the first jump-off and a reduced number of five made it through to the final jump- off. Charley guided the mare with accuracy to deliver one of just two clears in the all-important final round.

Nicole and Charley will now take part in the prestigious Winter JA Classic Championship, which will be held during the British Masters International Horse Show at SouthView Equestrian Centre in Cheshire from June 29 to July 1.

Results

Charles Britton Equestrian Construction Winter JA Classic Qualifiers

Saturday: 1, Charley Hamilton & Novella II, 0/0, 51.11sec; 2, Hannah Barker & Ammanvalley Santino, 0/0, 50.69; 3, Faye Sutton & Robe Ruadh, 0/4, 43.26.

Sunday: 1, Nicole Lockhead Anderson & Gangnam Style II, 0/0, 41.54; 2, Billy Luther & Crème de la Crème, 0/0, 46.15; 3, Nicole Lockhead Anderson & Wildwood Silver, 0/4, 47.52.