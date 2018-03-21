Izzy rises to the big occasion ahead of Commonwealth trip

Izzy Tolometti of Alford took part in the Senior British Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool recently.

The Garioch Gymnastics Club senior elite gymnast was the only competitor from the north of Scotland.

Izzy was accompanied by her personal coaches Janine Robertson and Cathy Osborne.

Her competition was on the Saturday afternoon when she turned in mature and confident performances.

Izzy started on floor where she performed a beautiful routine with clean landings and lovely extension in her leaps.

Moving to vault, she performed her full twisting Yurchenko vault in the tuck position and stuck her landing. Izzy continued her great competition on the asymmetric bars, where she performed her routine without any big mistakes, just a minor split of the legs in her shoot from the high to low bar and a step on her landing of the double pike dismount.

Her final piece was beam where she competed a clean routine with no errors.

This was Izzy’s final domestic competition before travelling out to Australia this week to take part in the Commonwealth Games as part of Team Scotland.

It was a focussed, calm and composed performance competing in a pool with world and Olympic gymnasts.

This is the first time Izzy has competed in the final sub division of the British Championships, along with all the stars of British gymnastics, so it was a more nerve-wracking experience with the TV cameras on her and an absolutely packed Echo arena cheering everyone on.

Remaining calm and performing well under that pressure will definitely be valuable to her when out in Gold Coast.

In an extremely strong field of more than 50 gymnasts, Izzy finished 21st all-around and was the second-highest scoring Scottish gymnast.

All at Garioch Gymnastics are very proud of Izzy’s achievements and results and all wish her and the rest of Team Scotland the very best in the forthcoming weeks in Australia.

