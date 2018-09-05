Kim jumping for joy after her Scottish award nomination

Kim Beattie of Banchory Trampoline Club has been nominated for the Scottish Senior Gymnast of the Year award.

Kim came 14th overall in the individual world DMT championships and was part of the GB team which won the silver medal in double mini trampoline at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria last November.

Kim got the British girls off to a great start with her accurate pass – she stuck her landing to big cheers from her team-mates in the crowd to score her 34.900.

The 19-year-old and team- mates Kirsty Way, Phoebe Williams and Bethany Willliams earned a combined total of 102.200.

This put them in second place behind the Russian Federation (104.900) but only after a dramatic judging review confirmed the final standings.

Phoebe was judged to have hit the side of the DMT and initially scored 0.00. After British Gymnastics asked for a review of Phoebe’s score, her pass was then scored as legal which resulted in the British women taking the silver medal.

Kim said afterwards: “In my qualification round I got a personal best score, which was nice as my aim was to achieve two clean passes and just generally enjoy my first World Championships.

“In the team final, I achieved the highest scoring pass of my career to help the team secure silver.

“It was a dramatic and emotional team final and to take away a medal was an incredible experience.”

Phoebe said: “It’s just been a huge rush of emotions. When the review went up and they changed the score we all just burst in to tears.

“It’s been a roller coaster; after I competed and got given a zero I was so upset, I thought I’d cost the team.

“It felt like forever for the decision to be made at the end, we all just held on to each others’ hands and stared at the big screen.

“I’m so happy now to have this medal – it’s just unbelievable.”

Scottish Gymnastics received more than 100 nominations for individuals and clubs who have been outstanding in their contribution to the sport by fellow gymnasts, colleagues, coaches and family members.

The nominees were whittled down to 24 finalists across seven categories.

The winners will be announced at the awards evening at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel, Edinburgh, on Saturday November 10.

Garioch Gymnastics have been nominated in the Club of the Year category.