Kyle and Debbie pick up early wedding present

Kyle Greig and his wife to-be Debbie Moore enjoyed a double success in the Crathes Half Marathon on Saturday September 15.

Kyle was well ahead of the field in a time of 1hr 11min 30sec, while his fiancée set a women’s record of 1:22.26.

The couple, who both represent Metro Aberdeen Running Club, picked up a total of £800 for their efforts ahead of their wedding this weekend.

More than 400 runners took part in the seventh edition of the race.

Kyle said: “It was really good as it’s a season’s best time for me.” He also won the Crathes race last year.

Dyce Half Marathon winner Tom Roche (Garioch Gazelles) was first in the over-40 age group when finishing third overall in 1:17.37 with Stonehaven Running Club’s Jason Kelly fourth in 1:17.48.

Meanwhile, Deeside Runners had a busy weekend. In the Cairn William Hill Race on Saturday Sally Wallis finished 2nd Female in just under an hour with Marie Entwistle 2nd F40 and Miles Newman was 1st M50 about one minute behind Sally.

In the Two Breweries Hill Race in the Borders, Clare Martin performed very well to finish 2nd F50 over a course of 30km in distance and 1500m of ascent.

Jamie Ross was first finisher in the Aberdeen Parkrun on Saturday.

On Sunday in the Loch Ness Marathon sole club representative Simone Green finished in 5:21.14.

Also on Sunday James Espie made his triathlon debut in the Huntly Standard Triathlon which consisted of a 1.5k swim, 37km cycle and 10km run. After the cycle James was lying fifth but a very strong run, faster than any of the other 58 entrants, pushed him up into second.

Carole Brown and Elaine Cranna took part the annual Beast Race at Knockburn Loch, a 10km obstacle course race where competitors plough through muddy tunnels and wade through freezing waters.