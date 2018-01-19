Lecht to stage its own Winter Games in an Olympic snowsport celebration

British Ski and Snowboard have teamed up with the Lecht, Snowsport Scotland and Snowsport England to host a two-day celebration of the Winter Olympics.

The Lecht Winter Games take place on Saturday and Sunday, February 17-18, the middle weekend of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, when there will be a variety of Olympic snowsport disciplines to try as well as a range of other activities.

The event is part of the national PyeongChang to Piste campaign aimed at inspiring more people to try skiing and snowboarding.

During this time Lecht 2090 will be piloting Techno-Alpin snowfactory technology which means guaranteed snow on certain slopes. With this in mind, the following opportunities will be available for the general public.

l Come & try sessions – a range of Olympic snowsport disciplines including park & pipe jumps and rails, a cross- country track, slalom gates for alpine skiing and a mini snowboard and ski cross track

l Futures Snow Award – the launch of this new national awards scheme, which has been designed to support and encourage young people to get involved in snowsports in a fun and progressive way. The general public will be able to sign up to take their Futures Step 1 Snow Award

l Regular ski and snowboard lessons offered by Lecht 2090 Ski & Snowboard School

l Watch the rising stars of GB park and pipe training on the airbag

l Apres ski area – local producers offering food and drink in the European styled lodge

Following the lead of PyeongChang 2018 as the first ever Winter Olympics to be formally recognised for its eco credentials, the Lecht Winter Games will also have a green focus. Not only can the event guarantee snow on UK soil, this snow will be produced using green energy from the wind turbines already in place at the Lecht using no chemicals and only clean water.

The Lecht has a partnership for this event with Protect Our Winters and is actively looking for local companies or those with green credentials to get involved in the Lecht Winter Games.

James McIntosh, director of the Lecht Ski Company, said: “Lecht 2090 is delighted that everything is now in place for the trial of the Techno- Alpin snowfactory.

“This will allow us to make snow in any temperature and due to having a wind turbine already in place, the snowfactory will be powered using purely green energy.

“It is fantastic that we can offer training facilities to British Ski & Snowboard and also be able to deliver an on-snow celebration of the 2018 Winter Olympics in February with the Lecht Winter Games.”

Ross Gardner, Snowsport Scotland national performance manager, added: “The pilot snowfactory project at the Lecht will support multiple snowsports for our community, providing both the public and athletes the opportunity to develop their skills.

“The new facility, including the snowmaking technology, will give our current talented young athletes the opportunity they need to access national level performance facilities in an affordable way.”