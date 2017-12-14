Let it G*Snow – new club launched to provide specialised coaching for all

Grampian Snowsports Club (or G*Snow) has been launched in the region to cater for skiers and boarders who do not have access to a network of coaching.

Due to the increased participation in schools events over the past year, the intention is to build on the success of the Scottish Schools Snowsports Association (SSSA) competitions and provide a direct link to the specialised training that will help develop the pupils further.

“The winter programme will be based at The Lecht and Glenshee throughout the on-snow season, supplemented by evening sessions on the various dry ski slopes in the area,” said G*Snow’s training coordinator, Katy Holt.

The club has already gathered a best in class range of coaches and snowsports development personnel and has held two very popular coaching trips to the indoor centre in Snow Factor, Glasgow, as well as supporting junior competitors during races in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

G*Snow chairman, Rory Duff, hailed their initial coaching sessions at the indoor snowsports centre in Glasgow during October and November.

“We were staggered by the immediate interest in our club, with a huge amount of new memberships from adults and children alike,” he said. “At short notice, we arranged two coaching sessions in Glasgow and the uptake was amazing – we even had to hire a larger capacity bus for our second trip.

“Our coaching programme saw various age groups, from both a skiing and snowboarding background, attend, and it was a healthy sign that the club are on the right path and the interest levels are there in our region.

“Our goal is to provide affordable, high quality snowsports coaching, in a fun and family-friendly community based environment.

“Our all-mountain, all-discipline coaching pathway, aims to embed our members with a lifelong love of snowsports. For those young athletes who want to take it to the next level, and are talented enough, a pathway to national performance teams is something we’ll assist with as best we can.

“Both our committee and coaching staff are committed to giving back to the community. We’re a not-for-profit club and many who are involved are providing their efforts on a voluntary basis.”

As with many not-for-profit clubs, fundraising forms a big part of G*Snow’s way of generating revenue. With various sponsorship packages available and for further information on how to get involved or to find out how to book up for the winter coaching programme, visit www.grampiansnowsportsclub.org