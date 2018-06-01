Lily is a golden girl for Garioch in NDP Grades

Lily MacDonald of Aboyne, competing for Garioch Gymnastics Club, returned home with two golds and a silver medal from the NDP Grades 6 and 5 in Perth recently.

All the girls glittered to success and against tough competition at Bells Sports Centre on May 19-20, with probably the largest entry to date.

Grade 6 (out of age)

Lily MacDonald passed with distinction. She won gold overall, gold in vault and silver in bars, with a fourth in floor and sixth in beam.

Grade 6 (in age)

Analeigha Lawrence (Longside), Alexa Davidson (Turriff) and Abbie Sim (Inverurie) all passed with distinction, with 148 gymnasts taking part.

Analeigha was 15th overall, seventh in Bars, fifth in floor. Alexa was 25th overall, and ninth range & conditioning, while Abbie was 31st overall, sixth in beam.

Grade 5 (in age)

Leah Douglas (Westhill), Niamh Parsons (Stuartfield), Sophie-Mae Bruce (Sauchen), Aleisha Ritchie (Gardenstown) all passed with distinction and Morgan Davidson (Inverurie) achieved a commended pass – amazing results out of more than 100 gymnasts.

Leah took gold overall, silver in bars, silver in floor, silver in range & conditioning and fourth in vault.

Niamh won silver overall, gold in beam, fourth in vault, and fourth in range & conditioning.

Aleisha was seventh overall, Sophie-Mae tenth overall, fifth in bars and fifth in beam and Morgan 31st overall.

Grade 5 (out of age)

Yasmin Cordiner (Peterhead) and Marli Heinemann (Inverurie) both passed with distinction.

Yasmin took bronze overall, gold in range & conditioning and fifth in beam.

Marli was fourth overall, sixth in bars, fourth in beam and fifth in range & conditioning.