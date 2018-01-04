maroc opening event a step in right direction for 2018

Kick off the New Year and dust off those cobwebs with Mar Orienteering Club’s first event of 2018 at Glen O Dee Woods, Banchory on Sunday.

This is the club’s busiest event of the year and everyone is welcome to go along and participate.

There will be coaches on hand to point you in the right direction and the event is suitable for all ages and levels of experience. You can walk, jog or run – try something new! Registration takes place from 10am to 11.30am at the Burnett Park Pavilion in Banchory.

The club had a fantastic year in 2017.

In April, 12 local juniors represented Scotland in the World Schools Orienteering Championships in Sicily, with Matthew Gooch from Aboyne bringing home a gold medal.

Several members had success in their respective age groups at the Scottish and British Championships in May, gaining several gold medals.

The Scottish Schools Championships saw more medals for Banchory and Aboyne pupils and the Maroc juniors retained the Jamie Stevenson Trophy in June, making them the most successful Scottish junior team for the tenth year in a row.

In July and August, Mar Orienteering Club hosted the highly successful Scottish 6 Days Orienteering Festival, welcoming more than 3000 international orienteers to Royal Deeside.

The Club Family Weekend held in Speyside in October was great fun, as was the Junior Talent Squad Training Camp near Glenlivet in November.

November also saw the club celebrating its 40th anniversary with a fascinating look back over the years and a night to remember at the Raemoir Hotel.

2018 will be no less exciting when the British Championships take place in Royal Deeside at Balmoral Estate on May 19. The club is holding a series of introductory orienteering sessions for all the family starting in January and full details are now available on Marocscotland.org.uk

l The Maroc Junior Talent Squad are pictured at Glenlivet with mascot Ruth Gooch.