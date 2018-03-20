Maroc orienteers named Team of Year by Aberdeenshire SC

Mar Orienteering Club (Maroc) are delighted to have been named the Aberdeenshire Sports Council Team of the Year.

The club received the award at a prestigious awards ceremony at the Garioch Sports Centre last Friday evening.

Based in Royal Deeside, the thriving club is lucky to have some of the best orienteering terrain in the UK.

In November, Maroc celebrated its 40th anniversary at a dinner held in Raemoir House Hotel, rounding off a highly successful 2017.

Earlier in the year, the club played host to the Scottish Six Days Orienteering Festival based in Ballater, which attracted more than 3000 orienteers and their families in August.

The Maroc Juniors brought home the Jamie Stevenson Trophy (Scottish Junior Inter-Club) for the 13th time out of the 15 years the competition has been in existence, and for the tenth year in a row.

As the only Scottish club to attend the Peter Palmer British Junior Overnight Relay, the junior team’s long journey to Birmingham was rewarded with second place.

There are nine youngsters from the club among the 27 members of the Scottish junior orienteering squad and three of them, Eilidh Campbell, 16, Alistair Chapman, 16 and Matthew Gooch, 15, have been selected for the British orienteering junior talent squad.

The junior section of the club are very strong, not only through outstanding coaching opportunities but also through the fantastic family-orientated atmosphere of the club.

In addition, the club won the Scottish round of the nationwide inter-club CompassSport Trophy.

This year promises to be no less exciting as the British Orienteering Championships are being held at Balmoral in May and preparations will be under way for the British Night Orienteering Championships at Muir of Dinnet in February 2019.

Not content with winning the team award, local orienteering was well represented with Matthew Gooch of Aboyne making the short list for the U18 Male and Eilidh Campbell from Banchory winning the U18 Female award.

Matthew is the current M16 British and Scottish orienteering champion and won the long distance race at the World Schools Orienteering Championships held in Sicily last April.

Eilidh’s achievements over the past year include the W16 Scottish and British Long Distance and Night Orienteering titles.

She also competed in the European Youth Championships in Slovakia last summer, finishing the sprint race in a very impressive 11th position.

After sustaining an ankle injury during training towards the end of last year, Eilidh is now back training and preparing for selection races, aiming to compete in the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria and the Junior World Orienteering Championships in Hungary later this year.