Maroc wins help North to Scottish Junior title

Thirteen Mar Orienteering Club juniors aged from 10 to 17 headed to Livingston last Saturday for the annual Scottish Junior Inter Area Relays at a very cold and windy Dechmont Law.

Competing as part of the North Scotland team along with juniors from Speyside, Inverness and Moray, the North relay teams battled it out with the West and East of Scotland.

The next day’s competition was over the challenging forest terrain at Drummond Hill near Kenmore, Aberfeldy.

Class wins for Banchory’s Joe Wright (M18), Matthew Gooch of Aboyne (M16) and Ewan Musgrave, also Aboyne (M14), helped the North to the overall Individual Trophy, giving them more than enough points to storm into the lead and easily win the Scottish Junior Inter Area title.

In much warmer climes, several Maroc members were competing at the Rome meeting. This international three-day event culminated in a fast-paced sprint race round the historic Colosseum.

Aboyne’s Josh Dudley (M21E) won silver and Banchory Academy pupils Alistair Chapman (M16) and Eilidh Campbell (W16) each brought home a bronze.

The club has its 40th anniversary celebrations this Friday followed by the Grampian Orienteering Club’s event at Scolty on Sunday.