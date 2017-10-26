Results: Stag 1 Legion B 9, Huntly A 7 Aboyne B 3, Alford B 6 Brig 4.

180s: Alan McRitchie (B),, Owen Alexander (Af B) , , Gary Pittendreigh (HA),, Barry Geddes (HA).

Barry Geddes also had a 16 dart leg, Ian Winton (Ab B) had 18 and Mike Stephens (Af B) 19 darts.

For more information on Mid Deeside Darts League and up to date results find the league on Facebook.

Mid Deeside Darts League covers Feughside to Tarland, and Lumphanan,Torphins and Aboyne areas.

The league is played on Fridays from late September to late March.