New running tops for local club

A girls running club at Banchory Academy has been kitted out with new training tops thanks to a grant from the Run Balmoral Sports Bursary scheme.

The club, for S1 to S6 pupils, was set up by French teacher Jo Groucott just over three years ago. She said: “Although the club has some very dedicated young runners it also offers opportunities for beginners and aims primarily to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“The number of runners is at about 17 regulars and four members of staff who run at varying paces among the group during the sessions.

“We meet every Monday lunchtime and alternate between three different routes around Banchory. All of these have a 3k or 5k option. We also occasionally head to the park to do intervals or elsewhere for hill repeats.

“As a club we also enter the Run Balmoral 2.5k and 5k, and other north- east races.

“With the Sports Bursary award we bought 17 long-sleeved running tops with ‘BA Girls Running Club’ on the back. As a group we agreed long-sleeved tops would suit the majority of our runs. The tops are now here and look great. We feel like a real club now when we venture out.”

The Run Balmoral Sports Bursary is now in its fourth year and a record 18 projects across the north-east have been given awards in 2018.

The Run Balmoral races take place on April 21 and 22.