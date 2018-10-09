Now Robbie’s in running for Scottish Athlete of the Year

It has been a year to remember for Banchory’s Robbie Simpson, with the highlight of course being his Commonwealth Games bronze medal.

The Deeside Runner, who won the marathon bronze in Gold Coast in April, has now been nominated for Scottish Athlete of the Year.

Then on Sunday afternoon the 26-year-old won the Bennachie Hill Race.

The race, about 8.2 miles (13.1k) long and with a total of 1500 feet (500 metres) of ascent, was a great challenge for everyone, especially on a very blustery day. Robbie took the honours in 55min 21sec.

On his nomination by Scottish Athletics, Robbie said: “After a year packed with great memories and some of my most satisfying race results I’m delighted to announce I’m one of five athletes nominated for Scottish athlete of the year.

“To be named alongside such hard-working, inspiring and successful athletes is a huge honour!

“Thanks to everyone who’s supported me up until now and provided the amazing opportunities I’ve been able to experience.”

In July, Robbie took victory in the Zermatt Marathon in Switzerland in his first outing at the distance since the Commonwealth Games.

He was 16 minutes clear of his nearest rival in winning in 3hr 39min.

The other four athletes who will contest the Athlete of the Year award at the FPSG Annual Awards are Eilidh Doyle, Charlotte Morgan, Laura Muir and Jake Wightman.

Dame Kelly Holmes will be guest of honour for the big night at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Saturday November 3 – tickets are on sale online.

“I am really looking forward to coming to Glasgow in November for the FPSG Annual Awards and helping to present the FPSG Athlete of the Year trophy,” said Dame Kelly.

“It has been such a superb year for so many Scottish athletes – across various events – that the one thing I am glad I haven’t been involved in has been choosing the short-lists!

“As you can see, it is down to five names now and I think any athletics fan in Scotland or beyond looking at it right away will spot how difficult it has been. When you add in other athletes who won medals or broke national records then maybe the short-list could have gone right up to 8-10 athletes and still been very credible indeed.”