Paul Lawrie Golf Centre to hand back Inchmarlo to landowners

After two years managing the Inchmarlo Golf Centre and overseeing an upgrade of the facility, Paul Lawrie Golf Centre (PLGC) is to hand back control to Inchmarlo.

Inchmarlo Land Company (ILC) will resume ownership of the centre, which has become increasingly popular for local and visiting golfers, from May 1 this year.

PLGC took over the full management of the site in May 2016 and have successfully operated it since then.

ILC will run the Inchmarlo Golf Centre, with PLGC continuing to be involved in an advisory capacity and hosting Paul Lawrie Foundation events from the site.

There has been some disquiet and surprise at the announcement from members who see this as a backward step, given the level of investment and success PLGC has enjoyed.

However, both PLGC and ILC have reassured all members and visitors that there will be a continuity of the services they have come to enjoy over the past 21 months, which will be sustained by most of the existing personnel remaining in position.

Commenting on the take-over back in 2016, 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie said: “We are excited about the potential for the range and course at Inchmarlo.

“It’s a place I know well, having spent many hours here in the past working on my game.

“The view from the range is beautiful so it’s just a great place to spend time and the course is an excellent test with lots of character.”

Lawrie opened the original golf resort in 1994, when it featured an 18-hole course, nine-hole course, 25-bay driving range and was also home to 42 luxury rental self catering villas and a shop.

Inchmarlo endured significant struggles prior to the Lawrie takeover.

In February 2013, it was placed in provisional liquidation after experiencing trading difficulties with 25 of the 30 staff losing their jobs.

However, on April 1, 2013, it was reopened on a “reduced scale” by ILC, with the nine-hole course and driving range rescued, but the 18-hole course was not owned by ILC so was not part of the deal and it has not been in use since that time.

As well as the nine-hole Queens Course and 20-bay driving range, short game area and a golf shop, the Inchmarlo Golf Centre also has PGA teaching professionals, led by Ross Anderson, on hand to provide instruction in fully equipped private teaching bays.

This year’s membership prices will be held at the 2017 rates across all categories for the coming year and a full calendar of fixtures will be in place as in previous years.