PIM comes to rescue of Crathes Castle Half Marathon

One of the north-east’s most popular running events is back this year with a brand new sponsor, Aberdeenshire-based Plant Integrity Management Limited (PIM).

The newly-named PIM Half Marathon at Crathes Castle is a firm fixture in the Aberdeenshire events calendar with 700 runners taking part every September.

This year’s race takes place on Saturday September 15 and is the first to be sponsored by PIM, who swooped in with an offer to sponsor the event after seeing a Facebook post highlighting that the event might not run in 2018.

Natasha Finlayson, event organiser for the National Trust for Scotland said: “The half marathon is one of our most popular events and we are delighted that PIM came to our rescue and offered to sponsor the event to enable it to go ahead. With PIM on board, we hope to make this year’s half marathon our best yet.”

PIM’s support means that the charity is adding to the programme this year.

“PIM’s contribution is allowing us to introduce a new race to the schedule – a 1.5km run for primary-aged children,” Natasha added.

“We can’t wait to welcome the PIM team and all the other runners this year as they all aim for a new personal best.”

Martin Worth, director at PIM, said: “We’re delighted to be able to step in and work with the National Trust for Scotland to ensure that this well-known, local event takes place. It’s also fantastic to play a role in encouraging the next generation of runners to get their trainers on and enjoy the great outdoors with the introduction of the children’s run.

“As a company, we are running a health campaign throughout 2018 and some of our staff will be taking up the additional challenge to run the PIM Half Marathon at Crathes Castle on September 15.”

Starting at Crathes Castle, the half marathon takes runners out onto flat country roads to the north and east of the estate grounds, through beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside.

Entry costs £26 for the half marathon and £8 for the children’s 1.5k. Visit www.nts.org.uk to book now.