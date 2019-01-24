Politician issues ‘Beast’ of a challenge

Scots Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie took to the mud last weekend to challenge his MSP colleagues to get stuck in and sign up to the Beast Race in aid of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

The 10k obstacle challenge will take place at Knockburn Loch in September and Loch Ness in August this year.

Those taking part have raised a total of more than £200,000 to help the charity change the lives of those with chest, heart and stroke conditions in Scotland.

Willie has taken part in the Beast Race twice before and this year he is keen to get more people to join him, saying: “The Beast Race is your chance to get fit, get muddy and change lives by supporting the brilliant work of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

“If you fundraise for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland your place is free. But there are only a limited number of places left – so get signed up and nominate your friends to get involved too.

“I’m nominating Mairi Gougeon (MSP for Angus North and Mearns), Graeme Dey (MSP Angus South) and Brian Whittle (MSP South Scotland) to take part this year – see you there!”

Bert McIntosh, owner of Knockburn Loch, not only hosts and takes part in the Beast Race every year, but knows first-hand the difference that Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland can make. CHSS stroke nurse Jane Davidson supported Bert’s wife Moira following a stroke, and Bert said: “We love being able to host the Beast Race here at Knockburn Loch each year. The Beast Race brings a lot of energy to the place as everyone gives it their all to make it round the course.

“Being able to support Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland means a lot to me personally, I know first-hand the difference they can make.”

Jane added: “The amount of money the Beast Race has raised in just a few years is hugely impressive and is a real testament to how generous people are in the region.

“By fundraising through the event people are not only getting themselves fitter but helping others to get the support they need to regain their confidence and independence.”

You can take part in this epic 10k obstacle course at Loch Ness on August 31 or at Knockburn Loch, Banchory, on September 21.

Jono Buckland, Beast Race event manager, said: “We are treating all Beast Racers to a completely new route and lots of awesome new obstacles. Expect bigger structures, faster slides and some completely unique challenges.

“It is going to be the biggest and best Beast Race so far so don’t miss out and sign up now!”

The Beast Race welcomes experienced runners and newbies alike as well as teams of friends, family or colleagues. Get nominating and visit www.beastrace.co.uk/charity or call 0300 1212 777 to pledge £100 in fundraising for a free charity place.