Rebecca for national finals

Rebecca-Ann Greig of Alford has qualified to represent the Scottish region in the National Development Programme (NDP) 2 finals at Stoke from May 26-27.

She was one of several gymnasts from the Garioch club to excel recently at the National Grades and Compulsory levels competition in Perth.

In National Grade 2, Rebecca was fourth overall, and won silver on vault, silver on bars, silver on beam and bronze on floor.

In National Grade 1, Teagan Batho of Banchory was sixth overall and won silver on range & conditioning, as well as placing sixth on vault, fifth on bars and sixth on beam.

After a glittering weekend, a very impressive five Garioch gymnasts won through to represent the Scotland region at Stoke – an amazing result and testament to the talent and hard work of both the gymnasts and coaches.

Halle Mathieson of Newmachar, Aphra Davidson of Turriff, Layla Williams of Blackburn and Casey Reid of Kemnay will also represent the Scottish region in Stoke.

This is the largest amount of gymnasts to represent Scotland from any one club this year.

All the Garioch gymnasts entered passed easily with either distinction or were commended.

Others taking part for Garioch in Perth were Megan Beaumont of New Deer, Daisy Wood of Crimond and Maisie Moreton of Inverurie.

Pictured back, left to right: Layla Williams, Teagan Batho and Rebecca-Ann Greig. Middle: Megan Beaumont, Daisy Wood and Aphra Davidson. Front: Halle Mathieson, Maisie Moreton and Casey Reid