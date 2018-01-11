Referee Hollie will be in charge for grand opening at Deeside

Deeside welcome international rugby referee Hollie Davidson to Woodend on Saturday, for the official opening of their new equipment shed.

She will also spend some time with the various groups at Saturday morning training.

A former half-back, Hollie first became involved in rugby with her school team in Aboyne, progressing through the regional pathway and later representing Edinburgh University, while studying for a degree in Economic History.

Hollie is the first female contracted referee in Scottish rugby history, and will make her Women’s Six Nations debut in February when she takes charge of France v Italy in Bastia, Corsica on Saturday, February 24 (9pm).

Hollie also played for BT Women’s Premier League side Murrayfield Wanderers for a number of seasons and represented Scotland Women U20 in 2010/11 and 2011/12.

Deeside Rugby 1st XV are scheduled to play their first game in two months at Moray in Caledonia Division 2 North this Saturday, weather permitting.

“We have no information on the state of the pitch in Elgin as yet,” said head coach Bruce Strachan. “If it is anything like ours we would better playing with some granite stones and brushes rather than a ball!

“We started our indoor sessions last week and that will continue through to the end of February.

“We were in Banchory Sports Hall on Monday evening for a two hour session which was a hard one for all the players (no pain, no gain).

“All hands are needed this weekend with the women’s group, minis and micros planning to train on Saturday morning as well as the grand opening of the new facility.

“We have the U16s under the guidance of coach Mike Frazer heading to Caithness on Sunday and the U15s led by coach Martin Burgess playing at home against Highland.

“Two very tough challenges for the first game back after the festive break with an added edge as it is the first round of the cup for both teams.

“We welcome supporters to challenge themselves and the whole family to a sporty 2018; come and join the fun!”

Meanwhile, the Deeside Rugby Club Burns Supper 2018 will be held at the Learney Hall, Torphins on Friday, January 19 from 70pm until midnight.

It will be an evening of social, Scottish festivities celebrating the life of our National Bard.

Ticket prices will be confirmed but are expected to be £10-£15 per adult and £6-£10 per child (primary school age). This is a bring your own bottle event.

Last year’s event was a great success and the club is hoping to confirm the Junior Banchory Strathspey and Reel again this year. It will be an evening of social fun with ceilidh dancing with the good Deeside family club spirit.

Tickets are limited to 120 attendees and they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To book your tickets, contact Fiona Lees at events@deeside-rfc.co.uk