Scots take Shannon to South Africa

Aboyne Golf Club’s Shannon McWilliam has been selected as the youngest member of the Scottish Golf women’s amateur team to compete in a series of competitions in South Africa later this month.

The 18-year-old is ranked No 9 in Europe after finishing seventh in the Portuguese Women’s Amateur Championship recently. She had rounds of 76, 76, 82 and 76, with her ten-over-par third round probably costing her the title, which was won with a total of 306 in a high-scoring championship.

The Scots’ schedule in South Africa will feature three events from mid-February until the start of March – the Border Championship, South African Women’s Masters and the Supersport Ladies Challenge – along with a friendly four-player team match against their South African counterparts.

With the winter camp featuring female golfers for the first time, Shannon’s team-mates are Hannah McCook (Grantown-on-Spey, 24), Gemma Batty (West Linton, 23) and Chloe Goadby (St Regulus, 20).

The trip is possible thanks to the continued support from the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation, and is also supported by national team sponsors Aberdeen Standard Investments, coupled with funding from sportscotland.

The five male players chosen for South Africa include Stonehaven’s Sam Locke, the Scottish Amateur champion.