Second competition on the bounce for young gymnasts

The recently-formed Aboyne gymnastics and trampoline club has been expanding its experience of the competitive world.

The group recently took part in its second event – the North District Two Piece competition.

Aboyne put forward 10 gymnasts for the event and was delighted to bring home two silver medals.

Poppy Wade won silver for her vault and Annie Anderson won silver for floor.

Club coaches Claire and Brodie Marno were absolutely delighted with all the gymnasts’ performances.

They said: “We are a relatively small club and the girls only train twice a week.

“Although we knew they had talent, we did not expect to be in the medals at this stage.”

The first competition in which the club took part was Aberdeenshire Council’s gymnastics festival in December.

On that occasion, it was the boys who won the medals. Next, it was the trampolinists’ turn, as they were due to compete last weekend in the first round of the Northern Trampoline League in Banchory Sports Centre. Clarie and Brodie added: “The future certainly looks bright for gymnastics and trampolining in Aboyne.”

If anyone is interested in joining the club, they can visit the website for more information at www.aboynegc.co.uk