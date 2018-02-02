Shannon seventh in Portugal

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam finished seventh in the Portuguese Women’s Amateur Championship at West Cliffs Golf Resort, Obidos on Saturday. She had rounds of 76, 76, 82 and 76 for 310.

In a high-scoring championship, Shannon’s ten-over-par third round probably cost her the title.

Stirling student Chloe Goadby from St Andrews, who led after 36 holes, finished joint third with Germany’s Aline Krauter on 308 with scores of 73, 74, 81 and 80.

Isobel Wardle (Prestbury) beat Annabell Fuller (Roehampton GC) at the first hole of a sudden death play-off to win the title after they had tied on 18-over-par 306.