Snow resorts visited by ace of the slopes

Billy Morgan, 2018 Winter Olympic Big Air Snowboard bronze medallist, had a blast during his whistle-stop tour of two of Scotland’s mountain snowsports areas at the weekend.

Billy spent less than 48 hours in Scotland but, during that time, packed in a huge amount. An informal Q&A session with competitors in the Coe Cup on Saturday evening proved quite entertaining, particularly when Billy had a slight problem with some of the broad Glasgow accents! Early next morning, he cut some fresh tracks on Glencoe Mountain’s pistes before leading a really great session with local children in the terrain park.

Andy Meldrum, chairman of Ski-Scotland and owner of Glencoe Mountain Resort, said: “He loved it at Glencoe and it’s a pity he couldn’t stay longer. It was really rewarding to see how inspiring these youngsters found his visit.”

All too soon, he was on the road again to Nevis Range, where he joined one of the snowboard instructors in a terrain park session for some extremely excited local youngsters. As it was Ski-Scotland SnowFest weekend, Billy also took place of honour in the now-traditional mass descent, leading skiers and snowboarders down the hill from the top of the Quad Chairlift. There was another Q&A session and autograph signing in the Snow Goose Restaurant, and time for a leisurely dinner with Nevis Range staff.

Before flying back to Switzerland on Monday, Billy said: “I’ve really enjoyed my few hours in Scotland’s snowy mountains. The views were amazing, particularly from Nevis Range down to sea level. And I couldn’t believe how excited the kids were to learn a few tips from me.”

However, on Saturday evening, these Coe Cup

competitors were certainly good natured, but I couldn’t understand a word they were saying!”

Andy added: “it was brilliant that Billy managed to visit Scotland during this great season, giving a tremendous

boost to our up-and- coming young athletes and raising the profile of Scottish skiing and snowboarding. We do

hope he’ll return any time he can fit a visit into his schedule. Haste ye back, Billy, or in translation, come back

soon!”