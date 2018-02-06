Snowbusiness is booming thanks to ideal wintry conditions for skiers

Scotland’s skiers and snowboarders have been enjoying some superb conditions this winter, as nature has provided a brilliant snowy bonus.

And there is more good news for Scotland’s mountain ski areas, with more snow due later in the week.

The Lecht, CairnGorm Mountain and Glencoe Mountain have enjoyed great conditions, with plenty of online coverage posted by excited skiers and boarders.

Photos of massive snowdrifts towering over a piste machine at Glenshee and a stunning video of waist-deep powder at Nevis Range have gone viral on social media.

Chair of Ski-Scotland Andy Meldrum said: “We predicted that, following a disappointing season last year, there would be good snow this winter. Great snow and weather conditions in early January brought out skiers and snowboarders who’d been frustrated last season.

“It’s almost like there’s a pent-up desire to come sliding at one or other of our five mountain resorts.”

That demand has been reflected in skier numbers, recorded as ‘skier days’ by the snowsports resorts. Already last year’s season total has been surpassed. Results are also way ahead of the previous season (2015-16) hot on the heels of the very successful winter of 2014-15.

“It’s ironic really,” continued Andy, “that three of our ski areas have obtained the use of Technoalpin snow factories to make snow in marginal conditions and yet Mother Nature has delivered natural snow for all of our resorts. Long may that continue!

“We expect interest to grow as a result of the Winter Olympic Games which start in PyeongChang on February 9.

“Ski-Scotland wishes all TeamGB athletes the very best for the Winter Games and looks forward to welcoming everyone who is inspired by the Games to try sliding on skis or a snowboard amid our stunning Scottish Highland scenery or at Scotland’s indoor real snow centre, Snow Factor in Glasgow.”

l Skier day means one person who skis/boards on one day – many are serial visitors and are counted each day they enjoy their snowsports.

l Snowsports form a significant part of Scotland’s winter tourism economy; for each £1 spent at a ski area, a further £4 is spent ‘off the hill’ in local businesses such as accommodation, places to eat and drink, shops, filling stations and so on. Since season 2009-10, Scotland’s snowsports areas have hosted around 1.8 million skier days which, using current data, have generated more than £180m for the national economy.

l Ski-Scotland has promoted snowsports in Scotland collaboratively for around 30 years. It comprises mountain ski areas CairnGorm Mountain, Glenshee, The Lecht, Glencoe Mountain and Nevis Range, governing body Snowsport Scotland, indoor real-snow centre Snow Factor in Glasgow and VisitScotland, the country’s tourism agency.