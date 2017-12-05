strachan hoping deeside beat weather this week

Deeside Rugby will be hoping to be back in action on Saturday after their match at Aberdeen University Medics last weekend was postponed.

“We heard about the game being cancelled on Friday – the university teams are under the wrath of the ground staff so do not get an opinion on the pitch conditions,” said Deeside head coach Bruce Strachan.

“A bit of a shame as all the other pitches in Aberdeen seem to be playable by Saturday afternoon. There is no sign of a re-scheduled fixture at this time.

“Four of the team went down to Woodside and played for Aberdeenshire (a 17-20 loss to North Police Scotland)which got them valuable game time and helped the club out.

“This weekend we face Aberdeen Grammar 2XV in Banchory in BT Caledonia Division 2 North (2pm) but we will keep one eye on the cold weather coming down from the north. The forecast is not looking great but we will try and prepare the best we can.”

Strachan continued: “Grammar will be a strong unit as they will have a number of Grammar first and ex-Shire first-team players to select from so we are expecting a strong and well drilled team.

“We were light on forwards last week so we will focus on getting a balanced team at training and ready for Saturday. With some hard work we might just finish what has been a very testing year on a high.”

Mini P6 and P7 players had a fun touch rugby session at Woodend on a cold day recently. Please ensure your mini/micro is suitably wrapped-up for the conditions: base layer - Lycra is ideal; rugby shirt; lightweight fleece or sweatshirt; wind/waterproof outer layer (this is the most important); Lycra tights/leggings under shorts; and hats and gloves are essential.