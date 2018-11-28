Teagan, Brooke and Megan shine  in British Challenge Cup events

Banchory’s Teagan Batho was one of three gymnasts from Garioch Gymnastics Club who travelled to Guildford recently to take part in the British Challenge Cup.

The senior and junior event was held on the weekend of November 9-10 at Surrey Sports Park, and the girls were accompanied by their coaches Jamie Czop and Janine Robertson.

Gymnasts from across Great Britain had to qualify to take part, which the Garioch girls did successfully earlier in the year, meaning the competition was of a very high standard.

The senior event took place on the Friday night, with 20-year-old Megan Wright of Stonehaven taking part. An unfortunate injury sustained earlier in the week meant that Megan could only compete on beam, which she did very well, going clean and finishing in ninth position.

Brooke Masson of Turriff and Teagan, both aged 14, took part in the junior event on the Saturday.

Both girls kept calm and completed beautiful routines, with Teagan finishing in 12th position out of 45 gymnasts, and scoring a fantastic sixth place finish on beam.

Brooke had an amazing competition and won the silver medal overall as well as being crowned the British junior challenge bars champion.

The following weekend Brooke was in action representing Scotland at the Sandra Clark International in Nottingham. As an added bonus Garioch coach Jamie Czop was selected as head coach for the Scottish team.

The six-strong Scottish team achieved a brilliant team silver behind the team from England, with Brooke finishing sixth overall in the junior category.

For the Garioch club, these success are a reward for the hard work that has been going on behind the scenes for years.

An extremely well qualified, dedicated and passionate team of coaches, working with all levels of gymnasts in the club, has resulted in this and other successes over recent years, including the first artistic gymnast from the North of Scotland to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Garioch Gymnastics Club is based at the Garioch Community Centre (behind the swimming pool) in Inverurie and works with children from recreational to international standard and from pre-school age through to adults.

There are recreational classes held in Inverurie, Insch, Kintore, Ellon, Alford and Kemnay and pre-school and adult gymnastics in Inverurie.

For more information about the club please contact Elaine Murray on 01467 532922 or elaine.murray@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or visit the Garioch Gymnastics Club Facebook page.