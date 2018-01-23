‘the most beautiful run in scotland’ on the horizon

It’s fast approaching that time of year again to dust off those trainers and start your training for the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland Glenlivet 10k.

The event, dubbed ‘The Most Beautiful Run in Scotland’, takes place this year on Sunday, April 8 in the stunning setting of the Glenlivet Estate in the Cairngorms National Park. The incredibly scenic running route follows quiet country roads which meander around the sublime River Livet, passing ancient castles and providing amazing views of this secret glen.

Now in its ninth year, the Glenlivet 10k has gone from strength to strength and has become a firm favourite on the running calendar with both elite and novice runners from all over the country.

It won a bronze award for the ‘Best 10k’ at the 2016 Running Awards and it was the highest placed Scottish running event on the night.

Last year’s overall winner of the Glenlivet 10k was Gordon Lennox, who ran a time of 35min 18sec to finish first of 484 entrants.

Anne Hartmann was the first female home in 40.24, out of 256 female participants.

Runners and joggers of all levels are very welcome and by taking part you are directly supporting those affected by chest, heart and stroke illness.

Money from entry fees will go to supporting Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s services – improving the lives of people in communities all over Scotland who have been affected by chest, heart and stroke illness. CHSS’s aim is to not only help people survive their illness but to get back their quality of life and live stronger, longer lives.

You can sign up for the Glenlivet 10k by simply visiting the website: www.chss.org.uk