Top runners pass on tips at Knockburn

Knockburn Sports Centre held an improver class for future world class athletes, with legendary runners Fraser Clyne and Mel Edwards on the panel along with young Robbie Simpson.

Fraser was one of the best ever Scottish long-distance runners, with representative honours and championship medals on the road, track and cross-country, while Mel was a Scottish international marathon runner and was a reserve for the British marathon squad for the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

Former Banchory Academy pupil Robbie recalled his fine 15th place in the London Marathon this year and also had many stories of his wins recently in Europe as a hill runner.

A short jaunt around the loch was enjoyed in the winter sunshine. However the intended race for Robbie to defend his mile record was postponed due to the icy conditions.