Wilson’s record -breaking run at Balmoral

Scotland international Kenny Wilson was in record-breaking form in the ConocoPhillips 5km at the 21st anniversary Run Balmoral meeting over the weekend.

Another top performer was GB mountain running star Andy Douglas, who showed his remarkable endurance powers by taking top spot in the Stena Drilling Tartan 10km and in the TRAC 15 mile trail race.

There were also fantastic runs from Aberdeen’s Alan Semple, who retained his Devil of Deeside crown, while Lancashire’s Molly Ralphson lifted the women’s title.

Devil competitors had to race in the ConocoPhillips 5km and the Stena Drilling Tartan 10km on Saturday before stepping up a gear to tackle the 27km Apollo duathlon followed by the TRAC 15 mile trail race on Sunday.

More than 5,500 runners of all ages took part over the two days, with an equal amount of spectators generating a vibrant atmosphere on the royal estate.

Kenny Wilson’s 5km performance was the highlight of day one. The Moray Road Runners club member sprinted through the finishing tape to win the ConocoPhillips 5km in 14min 42sec, slicing four seconds off the previous mark set in 2013 by Central AC’s Olympic Games athlete Andy Butchart.

Wilson had never broken the 15-minute barrier in his two previous Balmoral wins, so he was delighted with his performance, which came a fortnight before he wins his second Scotland international vest in next month’s Lillebaelt Half Marathon in Denmark. He said: “I hadn’t thought too much about the record until someone mentioned it to me last week. But after 2km, I was off the pace so I didn’t think it would happen. But I pushed on and fortunately managed to get it.

“I’m very pleased because I didn’t really taper back on my training this week. It’s also great to get a record at Balmoral as the event has such a great tradition. Now, hopefully, I can go on to improve on my best half marathon time in Denmark.”

Callum Symmons (Aberdeen AAC) stayed with Wilson for the opening half of the race before falling back to finish runner-up for the second year in a row while Jason Kelly (Stonehaven Running Club) caught James Adamson on the line to take third spot by one second in 16.34.

Scotland international Jenny Bannerman, competing at Balmoral for the fourth year in a row, notched her second title in 17.01, her fastest time on the Deeside course.