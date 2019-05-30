Alford at the double in first season

Alford Table Tennis Club, founded just two years ago, has just completed a remarkable league and cup double.

Last year Alford entered a team into the Aberdeen and District Table Tennis Association leagues, where they were expected to struggle, but they punched well above their weight as they secured promotion by finishing second and winning the Bon Accord League Cup.

Shell Gannets won Division 4 by a single point, 117- 116, with Alford Bulls runners-up.

“Alford Bistro has backed the club with sponsorship,” said club manager and Bistro owner John Allan. “I’ve also built a state-of-the-art training facility in my garden, thanks to my sympathetic wife who appreciates my new hobby, and various renowned coaches have been deployed here to try and beat the odds and help us become competitive.

“The best thing we have though is a small but determined bunch of participants of all ages and all abilities from hopeless to even worse who are now buying into the idea that with continued effort and support we really could establish a decent sports club here in Alford and deliver some success for the people of the village and beyond.

“We were of course expected to struggle and honouring the fixture list was pretty much the initial ambition.

“We are all immensely proud of the achievements of the Donside Junior girls football team and their recent success in winning the Scottish Cup. Of course I’m aware that the TT club’s achievements are nothing of that order but nonetheless we’ve made a good start.

“I’m very aware how beneficial sporting involvement can be. Table tennis is a magical sport, hugely underfunded with very little media exposure.”

Alford were presented with the league cup trophy and medals at the ADTTA annual meeting in Aberdeen on Tuesday, May 21, for gaining promotion in their debut season.