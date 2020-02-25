Banchory Academy Sportathon hailed as an overnight success

Pupils at Banchory Academy have completed their first sponsored overnight sportathon in order to raise money for school sport and local charity, Home-Start Deeside.

The event, organised jointly by the school PE department and Active Schools, ran from 10pm at night, through to 7am the next morning.

The final total has yet to be tallied up completely but it will be in excess of £6000 which is a phenomenal amount of money.

A total of 120 S1-S3 pupils took part in various sport and physical activities including hockey, volleyball, badminton and basketball.

One of the main highlights however was the midnight ‘clubbercise’ which saw pupils (and staff) dressed in neon waving around glowsticks to music in a darkened sports hall.

Sessions were led by senior pupils and they did a fantastic job of organising games and dealing with tired participants.

During the break periods pupils were given an inspirational talk by representatives of Home-Start Deeside who spoke about what their charity does and how the money raised would be spent.

There was also a general knowledge quiz designed to test the brain power of sleep- deprived pupils and staff which was won by a team of senior pupils, narrowly pipping the staff team to the prize.

Members of the parent council were also on hand during these breaks to serve up food and drinks generously donated by parents of pupils at the school.

After completing all of the activities, the final part of the evening saw every pupil who raised over £30 entered into a draw to win prizes donated by former Banchory Academy pupils, and now professional sportsmen and women – Aberdeen FC’s Andrew Considine, Northern Ireland women’s goalkeeper Becky Flaherty and golfer Chris Robb – a great way to end the night!

It was a fantastic event with the pupils conducting themselves brilliantly throughout, despite the tiredness.

The final total of £6000 raised is testament to all of the hard work put in by both the pupils and staff at the school in the lead up, and during the event itself.