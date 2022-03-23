Banchory brothers recognised for Paralympic Winter Games success

Neil and Andrew Simpson

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate Neil and Andrew Simpson following their achievements in Beijing.

Neil, 19, guided by Andrew, 21, won gold in the men's visually impaired super-G skiing.

The pair clocked 1:08.91 to finish nearly 0.5 seconds clear of the rest of the field.

It was only Britain's third Winter Paralympics gold medal and Neil – who just left Banchory Academy last year – is the first British male to achieve the feat.

He has also been placed on three separate occasions in the top 10 for other events.

Neil managed to combine school with his training in Europe in his senior years, this was an achievement in itself.

The siblings also won bronze in the super combined before being chosen to carry Great Britain's flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.

Phil Smith, Paralympics GB Chef de Mission at Beijing 2022 said he was thrilled to ask Neil and Andrew to be ParalympicsGB’s flagbearers at the closing ceremony.

He added: “They really do epitomise the wonderful talent and spirit within the ParalympicsGB squad.”

Alexander Burnett said the brothers from Deeside were an inspiration to the north-east, describing their achievements as “phenomenal”.

He said: “Neil and Andrew’s dedication to the sport has been fantastic and it was great to see them flying the flag for Aberdeenshire. I know they have trained for years at Gordon Skiers in Alford for special moments like this.

“The club will be so proud of them and they are an inspiration to young skiers throughout the north-east who are aiming to reach the top of the sport.

“It was an honour and a privilege to recognise their phenomenal achievements in the Scottish Parliament and I wish them all the very best for the future.”