Banchory club teed up for two Golf Environment Awards

Banchory Golf Club has been shortlisted for two 2020 Golf Environment Awards, with course manager Richard Mullen up for one of them.

As last year, Banchory is one of four clubs shortlisted for the Operation Pollinator award, along with Cumberwell Park, Ufford Park Woodbridge and St Andrews Links Trust.

In the Conservation Greenkeeper of the Year category, John Milne (Rothes GC), Neil Sherman (Ipswich GC, Purdis Heath) and Les Rae (Montrose GC) are shortlisted along with Richard.

The GEAs, which are celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2020, recognise golf clubs and individuals that strive to undertake environmental best practice. Past finalists’ projects have ranged from simple but effective, to grand scale schemes.

Ecology consultants from sports surface solutions provider STRI spent August and September visiting qualifying clubs that applied for the awards before painstakingly whittling them down to 17 finalists and five Home Unions finalists.

Four finalists have been named in three GEA categories – Conservation Greenkeeper of Year, Outstanding Environmental Project, Environmental Golf Course of Year and Operation Pollinator, while five golf clubs have been selected for the Environmental Golf Course of Year category. Another five worthy finalists have been identified in the new Home Unions National Awards category.

Representatives from the finalists will attend the glittering awards ceremony on January 22 2020 at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate, during BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) week.

Golf Environment Awards judge, Rowan Rumball, said: “This year was exceptionally difficult, and we have had some amazing and very worthy entrants. I have seen some superb projects and many clubs are now looking beyond the confines of their own club boundaries.”

Head of Ecology at STRI, Bob Taylor, said: “I cannot believe it’s 25 years since we first set up the Golf Environment Awards. Moreover, the awards have become the leading accolade for ecological and environmental excellence within the golf industry.

“Many golf greenkeepers tell me the awards represent something to aspire to, they provide an opportunity to market the good works they do. For me the awards represent a growing community that all come together at the awards celebrations discussing works and passing on ideas.

“Anyone is welcome to attend the awards, and one thing is certain, you will leave inspired by the great work clubs are doing.”

All finalists receive free entry into the Foundation Award in Amenity Horticulture course, recognised by BASIS, and managed by STRI, as well as CPD (Continuing Professional Development) points. The lucky winners of the GEAs will also be able to enjoy a European Golf & Environment Trip of a Lifetime to Portugal.

Nairn Dunbar is one of the finalists for Environmental Golf Course of the Year.

Tickets for the awards, which includes a three-course meal and drinks, went on general sale on November 14. Please email enquiries@strigroup.com for further details.

For further details about the GEAs please visit https://golfenvironmentawards.com/