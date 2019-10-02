Banchory pools together to help club enter new era

There are exciting times ahead for Banchory Amateur Swimming Club, which finally has a six-lane 25-metre pool to train in.

Fundraising for a new pool started in 1996 and after many years of effort, the community raised £700,000 towards the construction of Banchory Sports Village.

The total cost of the project was more than £8 million.

The rest of the money came from Aberdeenshire Council, a sportsscotland grant and a donation from local firm North Banchory Company.

Finally on Saturday August 17, Banchory Sports Village, in the Hill of Banchory area of the town, opened to the public.

Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson officially opened the village the day before, cutting a ribbon in front of invited guests from the community and members of the public.

The facility not only has a competition sized pool but also a training pool, a three-court sports hall, a fitness suite, squash courts, changing rooms, reception and a cafe operated by Aberdeenshire firm Symposium. There is also a large number of spin bikes.

It is designed to be inclusive of the whole community, with excellent disabled access.

Banchory Amateur Swimming Club currently has 93 competitive swimmers comprising club ready, junior bronze, bronze, silver, gold and platinum squads. The club is also one of the four which makes up South Aberdeenshire Swimming (SAS).

In addition, a new head coach has joined Banchory ASC – Kerry Liversedge, who previously was head coach for Upper Deeside Swim Club.

Kerry comes to Banchory ASC (previously known as Banchory Beavers Amateur Swimming Club) with a wealth of knowledge and full of enthusiasm to lead the club forward. She is also a modern studies and geography teacher at Aboyne Academy.

The club has a new committee after the recent AGM with a new chair, vice-chair and many others in roles all to help with the smooth running of the club. All give up their time voluntarily and also officiate at the meets their children attend.

The club enters swimmers at meets as far away as Inverness and Dundee.

Anyone interested in joining, please contact Ruth at: Membership.basc@gmail.com