Banchory pupils ski into the finals

Hill of Banchory Primary School pupils took part in the Scottish Schools Snowsport Association Alpine ski races at the Lecht recently, when both their teams qualified for the finals at Glenshee this week.

Nine Hill of Banchory pupils took part, forming two teams, who competed against schools from across Scotland.

Eight of the pupils finished in top 10 positions, with three children winning individual medals.

Individual results were: Tim Ledger (P7) 2nd P5-7 boy; Isabel Dymock (P7) 3rd P5-7 girl; Olivia Dymock (P6) 4th P5-7 girl; Eva Ledger (P6) 5th P5-7 girl; Lola Clarke (P6) 6th P5-7 girl; Hannah Mair (P6) 17th P5-7 girl; Dylan McGilton (P4) 3rd P1-4 boy; Matthew Parton (P4) 9th P1-4 boy; Loss Mair 5th (P3) P1-4 girl.

Hill of Banchory’s red team qualified in second position and the black team in fourth, meaning both teams secured a place in the finals.