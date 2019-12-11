BBC SPOTY crowns a bumper weekend of sport in Aberdeen

Ahead of Sunday’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in Aberdeen, there will be an inaugural Festival of Sport in Aberdeen.

Sporting heroes and some BBC Children’s favourites will feature as BBC Sport takes over Aberdeen Sports Village this Friday and Saturday.

The festival will offer local young people and families the chance to get involved in a huge range of activities from athletics to snow sports, whilst gaining insight and advice from top coaches and professional sportsmen and women.

‘Blue Peter’, ‘Newsround’, ‘MOTD Kickabout’ and CBBC’s Jamie Johnson will up the ante with five-a-side challenges, sporting Q&As and much more.

The Festival of Sport will give an exclusive first look to local primary and secondary school children on Friday December 13 before opening to the general public on Saturday with a full day of programming dedicated to family fun.

Saturday’s line-up offers the chance to be in the audience for Q&A discussions with Manchester United legend Denis Law from Aberdeen and decorated Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson. Eoin Morgan will host a cricket masterclass whilst Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley share their commentary experiences.

For those who fancy themselves as long distance runners, the Tumbleator invites visitors to pit themselves against the speed of marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Runners are challenged to find out how long they can last on the 20ft long treadmill at Kipchoge’s amazing speed.

Netball, table tennis, shinty, hockey, gymnastics, boccia, golf, rugby, tennis and cycling are other sports which can be tried out.

Tickets to attend the festival on Saturday are available via http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/

Aberdeen will host the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the first time on Sunday when presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will celebrate a huge year of sport in front of a live audience of 10,000 at the new P&J Live arena, as well as the millions watching along on BBC One.