Champion display by Kimberley

Aboyne Golf Club were delighted to see Kimberley Beveridge win the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Barassie recently.

Kimberley is having a fantastic season, having already been crowned Aberdeenshire Ladies county champion a few weeks ago at Murcar.

Kimberley worked hard in gusting winds to come out on top against Chloe Goadby in a thrilling final.

Down by one hole at the halfway point, Kimberley battled back to birdie the first three holes on the back nine to take her first lead of the match at the 12th hole.

A par on 13 was enough to give her a two-hole lead with five to play.

Still two up with three holes to play, Kimberley looked in control of the match, but Chloe refused to back down as she birdied holes 16 and 17 to tie the match with one to play.

However Kimberley’s sensational approach shot on 18 would separate the pair as her 8-iron from 131 yards stopped just short of the hole to set up the winning putt.

She told the Piper this week: “I am delighted to win the Scottish Woman’s Amateur Championship at Barassie (Kilmarnock). The course was in terrific condition.

“My game plan for the week was to keep the ball in play by hitting fairways and greens. I sacrificed distance for accuracy by using my 5-wood on numerous times off the tee.

“I would like to thank my brother and coach Keil Beveridge (PGA professional at Kippie Lodge) for his support over the years. Also Laura Murray (Ladies European tour player) and fellow friend and club member Shannon McWilliam for motivating and working hard with me in the off-season to improve my strength and conditioning.

“I would also like to thank all the members at Aboyne Golf for their continuing support.

“Once I was back home, I met up with Janet Wright from Aboyne, who was Scottish champion four times throughout her career.

“She informed me that I was the first player from Aboyne to win the tournament since she did 46 years ago (1973).”

Aboyne Golf Club added: “It is amazing that from our small club here on Royal Deeside we have once again kept up the long tradition of nurturing top female talent who have gone on to win national tournaments.

“All credit to Kimberley for her unwavering devotion to her sport and to coach Keil who has steadfastly supported her. Clearly her time spent in America on her golf scholarship is now starting to pay dividends and we wish her well for the remainder of the season and continued success in the sport.”

The Clark Rosebowl Matchplay brought yet more success for Aberdeenshire golf with Banchory’s Megan Robb seeing off Nairn’s Carinne Taylor by two holes.