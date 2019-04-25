Deeside U15s eye final glory after U14s’ sevens success

Deeside RFC U15s are heading to Perth on Sunday to play Howe of Fife in the U15 Caledonia Bowl final.

Deeside kick-off at 12 noon at Perthshire Rugby Club, which is hosting Caledonia Regional Youth Cup Finals Day.

The Deeside U15 team recently received their new team kit which has been kindly sponsored by major ROV (remotely operated vehicle) subsea company, ROVOP of Westhill.

Steven Gray, chief executive of ROVOP, was delighted to be able to help support the club as they continue to develop and aim to lift the major trophy this season.

Sandy Fettes, the U15 team manager, said: ‘The team have really worked hard throughout the season and with the support of some of our great coaches they have grown to become a very capable bunch of lads.”

Meanwhile, Deeside U14s seven-a-side team turned in a fantastic performance on Saturday to come out on top in the Easter heatwave to win the Lathallan School 7s in their age group.

Having reached the final in each of their four previous seven-a-side tournaments, at last they went the full distance to take home the silverware.

The six Deeside players were joined by four players from Garioch RFC, with whom Deeside have an alliance. The team were given a difficult pool, facing Mackie RFC, Robert Gordon’s School and Carnoustie RFC, but they won all their pool games and then faced Strathmore Sharks RFC in the final.

Deeside played excellent free-flowing sevens rugby in the final, maximising their pace and strength out wide with the on-form Callum Blackhall getting over for a hat-trick of tries and Hamish Smart also getting on the scoresheet in the final.

Connel Burgess was man of the match in the final with the other Deeside players, Murray Fraser, Brodie Macgruer and Callum Williamson, all playing key roles in securing an excellent tournament win.

The Deeside U14 team and coaches now look forward to hosting a visiting under-14 team of boys and girls from Martignas in France on the weekend of May 11 and 12.

Le Grand Weekend will involve two international rugby matches between Deeside and Martignas and all sorts of other events such as a ceilidh and stovies, mini Highland Games at Kincardine Castle, pipe band championships and watersports at Knockburn Loch kindly supported by Bert McIntosh.

Anyone wanting to help support or sponsor the weekend or the various events should contact Gregor Scott on membership@deeside-rfc.co.uk.

l Deeside Rugby’s head of facilities, James Cochrane-Dyet, won the Scottish Rugby Tennent’s Volunteer of the Month award for March 2019, in recognition for all that he does in managing and developing the club’s facilities.