Determined Deeside Bowl over Huntly in Caley competition

On a glorious day for rugby at Woodend last Saturday, Deeside beat the higher ranked League 3 Huntly to progress in the Caledonian Bowl.

All the pre-season preparation and hard work in training paid dividends as Deeside got on the scoreboard early and by half-time they were leading the visitors 19-7.

Huntly came out stronger in the second half as Deeside began to use their substitutes but the home side were never behind and finished the game stronger to take the tie 41-22.

Try scorers for Deeside were Robert Smith, Neil Scott, Michael Fawcett, Craig McDonald, Jamie Davison, Iain Hay-Higgins and Adam Chiverton. Conversions came from James Long (2) and Calum Hart (1).

Over the summer Scott McNeill took over as Deeside head coach, with Ray Hall continuing to be involved with the team and matchday administration.

Also over the summer Deeside managed to recruit a few new players, welcomed back some ex-Deeside players and formed a partnership with Garioch RFC that gives Deeside access to Garioch players not playing for their 1st XV, further strengthening the bond between the two clubs who already collaborate at youth level.

“These are all positive changes and Deeside are looking forward to challenging for promotion from Caledonian North League 4 and hopefully a decent run in the Bowl this season,” said Ray Hall.

“We are still keen to strengthen the squad and welcome players of all abilities. Even if you’ve never played you’ll be made to feel welcome and it’s a great way to get fit and be part of a supportive sociable team.

“Training is at Woodend on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7pm to 8.30pm.

“This Saturday we have our first league game of the season and one of our local derby matches away at Aberdeenshire 2nds (kick-off 3pm). The squad are looking forward to getting their league campaign off to a good start and confidence is high.”

Youth rugby returned to Woodend on Sunday as the Deeside Garioch U18s and U16s took on Gordonstoun schools in the Lancer Conference. The Deeside Garioch boys were in great form as the U18s won 47-17 while the U16s were 50-0 winners.